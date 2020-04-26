Two men rescued from Niagara Gorge Saturday are facing charges

Police are reminding residents to stay on marked trails after two men were rescued from the Niagara Gorge.

Emergency officials were called out Saturday to rescue the men after they climbed down the embankment, in the area of River Road and Eastwood Crescent in Niagara Falls, but they became tired and couldn't get out.

The Niagara Parks Police High Angle River Team and the Niagara Falls Fire Department located the men and rescued them.

Both men have been charged by police under the Niagara Parks Act for having climbed over the retaining wall into a prohibited area.

Niagara Parks Police is reminding hikers to stay on the marked trail system within the Niagara Glen and Whirlpool areas, and to avoid doing so in the dark.