Two men stabbed in St. Catharines in what police believe was a targeted attack

Two men were stabbed last night in St. Catharines.

Police were called at 11:40 p.m. to a home in the area of Division Street and Gale Crescent to reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they located a 36-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital before being taken to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, the investigation remains on-going by 1 District detectives. This is believed to have been a targeted incident with no known on-going risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111 ext 1024233 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.