Two missiles or rockets are reported to have hit Poland, near the border with Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy says an apparent Russian missile strike that hit neighboring NATO member Poland is ``a very significant escalation'' of the war.

Zelenskyy's delivered his comments in an evening address to the nation.

The remarks came hours after a senior U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press that Russian missiles had crossed into Polish territory and killed two people.

If confirmed, the strike would mark the first time in the war that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country.

A second person said that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border.

It was not clear whether Zelenskyy had direct knowledge of the strikes

