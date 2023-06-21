Two missing Canadian military members found dead after helicopter crash

The Department of National Defence says two Royal Canadian Air Force members who had been missing since a Chinook helicopter crashed in eastern Ontario have been found dead.

The pair were found late Tuesday evening after an extensive search of the Ottawa River near Petawawa, Ont., about 160 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

Four people were on board the helicopter when it crashed just after midnight Tuesday during a training exercise.

The Armed Forces says it is not releasing the names of the members who were killed out of respect for their families' wishes.

The other two crew members were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

The military says a full investigation into what caused the crash is underway.

