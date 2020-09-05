iHeartRadio
Two Montreal area residents charged in Niagara Falls for drug trafficking

Two Montreal area residents are facing charges after Niagara Regional Police launched a drug investigation in Niagara Falls. 

On Thursday, police moved in to arrest a male and female in the area of Ailanthus Avenue and Frontenac Street. 

Police seized a quantity of fentanyl and crystal meth with an estimated street value of $79,000 as well as $27,000 in currency. 

41-year-old Frank Masco and 21-year-old Roxanne Champagne are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal meth, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.

Masco and Campagne were held in custody prior to a bail hearing yesterday. 
 

