Two Montrealers among dead in stampede in Israel

Two Montrealers are among the dead after a stampede during a religious festival in Israel.

The Israeli consulate in Montreal identified one of the dead as Shraga Gestetner, a well-known singer, in a post on social media.

Lionel Perez, Montreal's municipal opposition leader, identified the other as Dovi Steinmetz in a post on Twitter.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also expressed her sympathy with the city's Jewish community and the friends and family of the victims in a post on Twitter.

At least 45 people were killed and at least 150 seriously injured during the celebration Lag BaOmer at Mount Meron in Israel early Friday.

