Two Montrealers among dead in stampede in Israel
Two Montrealers are among the dead after a stampede during a religious festival in Israel.
The Israeli consulate in Montreal identified one of the dead as Shraga Gestetner, a well-known singer, in a post on social media.
Lionel Perez, Montreal's municipal opposition leader, identified the other as Dovi Steinmetz in a post on Twitter.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also expressed her sympathy with the city's Jewish community and the friends and family of the victims in a post on Twitter.
At least 45 people were killed and at least 150 seriously injured during the celebration Lag BaOmer at Mount Meron in Israel early Friday.
