Two more arrests have been made following several commercial break and enters across Niagara.

A 57 year old from Wainfleet and a 52 year old from St. Catharines were arrested yesterday in connection with 12 break and enters in Fort Erie, Thorold, Niagara Falls and Welland.

A 41 year old man from Niagara Falls was arrested earlier this week.

