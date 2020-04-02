Two more arrests made in St. Catharines shooting last September

Another two arrests have been made in a shooting in downtown St. Catharines that left six people injured last September.

Thursday morning NRP officers with the help of Hamilton Police arrested two people at at a Stoney Creek home.

30-year-old Jayson Hypolite of Stoney Creek is charged with obstruct peace officer, and accessory after the fact.

29-year-old Rhiannon Blackie of Stoney Creek is charged with obstruct peace officer.

Hypolite and Blackie are being held in custody pending a video bail hearin