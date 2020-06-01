Two more COVID-19 outbreaks end at Niagara long-term care facilities

Two more outbreaks have ended at long-term care facilities in Niagara.

Kilean Lodge and Crescent Park Lodge no longer appear on Public Health's list of ongoing outbreaks.

Four other facilities are still dealing with outbreaks including Albright Manor, West Park Health Centre, Royal Rose Place, and Lundy Manor.

The GNGH is also still fighting the virus on Unit D.

Overall, Niagara Region Public Health reported seven new confirmed cases of the virus over the weekend.

The region now has a total of 643 cases including 555 resolved cases.