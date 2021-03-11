Two more COVID cases at Niagara schools announced Thursday evening

Two more school related COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara.

A person at Lincoln Centennial Public School in St. Catharines, and one individual at Steele Street Public School in Port Colborne, have tested positive for COVID-19.

For privacy reasons, the identity of the individuals cannot be shared.

As part of COVID-19 case management and infection control protocol, students and staff who had close contact with the individuals have been contacted and told by NRPH to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the schools as required.

A Public Health Inspector and a Public Health Nurse from NRPH will visit the schools to complete a comprehensive assessment.