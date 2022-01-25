Two more Niagara residents being treated for COVID-19 in hospital have died

Niagara Health says another two COVID-19 patients died yesterday while being treated for the virus.

"We are saddened to report the deaths of two patients on Jan. 24. These patients were Niagara residents who had tested positive for COVID-19. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the patients' loved ones during this difficult time."

There are 103 COVID patients in Niagara's hospitals, while a total of 148 patients who have tested positive.

25 patients are in the ICU, including 11 unvaccinated patients.

Niagara Health Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Karim Ali tells CKTB while there's a high number of COVID patients in hospital now, the numbers are starting to trend down.

He says they are cautiously optimistic we may be on the other side of the fifth COVID-19 wave.

Today marks the two-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Canada, and there have been more than one million documented COVID-19 infections in the province in that time, with 11,068 confirmed deaths.

In Niagara, there have been 30,000 confirmed COVID cases and 466 deaths due to the virus.