Two more people in the DSBN test positive for COVID-19

The District School Board of Niagara says one person from Eden High School and one person from Park Public School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Following protocol, the DSBN says students and staff who were in close proximity to the two individuals are being contacted and told by Niagara Region Public Health to stay home and self-isolate.

Eden is located in St. Catharines, and Park Public School is in Grimsby.

This news comes shortly after the DSBN announced that the individuals at Eastdale Secondary School that tested positive have completed their two week quarantine.

The DSBN has had a total of seven confirmed cases of COVID-19