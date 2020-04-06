Two more possible COVID-19 related deaths at Niagara Health

Niagara Health is reporting two more possible COVID-19 related deaths.

This means they've seen 9 deaths in total of patients who were being treated for the virus.

Eight of those deaths were Niagara residents, with the other person from the Dunnville area.

So far, they've tested a total of 2,336 people, 108 of those coming back positive.

They currently have 22 people in hospital for COVID-19.

This number is different from the number you'll find on Niagara Region Public Health's website.

The two organizations are separate, with Niagara Health controlling the majority (not all) hospitals in Niagara.

Niagara Health has sites in St. Catharines, Welland, and Port Colborne.

They're also responsible for the Greater Niagara General site in Niagara Falls, and the Douglas Memorial site in Fort Erie.

However, they would not have data from places like the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital as that hospital belongs to Hamilton Health.

Niagara Health reports data on anyone at their facilities, regardless of where they're from.

Niagara Region Public Health only reports data on Niagara residents, even if they were tested outside of the region.

Additionally, both organizations say they have different numbers due to when they collect their data.

At 610 CKTB, we strive to provide you with most accurate information that’s available.

We will continue to provide both numbers and do our best to explain the discrepancy between the two organizations.

See yesterday's Niagara Health data below.