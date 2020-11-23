Two more school cases of COVID at Smithville school
Niagara's Catholic School board confirming two additional cases of COVID-19 at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Smithville.
That brings the total number of cases at the school to six.
The school board says the two additional cases are connected to the initital outbreak at the school that was reported last week.
The two individuals became ill during their self-isolation and there is no further risk to the school community.
Niagara Catholic is contining to follow all the recommendations from Niagara Public Health.
