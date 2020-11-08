Two new cases of COVID at a Niagara elementary school

There are two new cases of COVID-19 reported at an elementary school in Niagara Falls.

Two people from St. Mary Catholic Elementary School have tested positive, exposing students and staff in one classroom to the virus.

The individuals are currently in self-isolation, and contact tracing is underway.

Staff from St. Mary Catholic Elementary School are working with Niagara Region Public Health, and will comply with all requirements.

We learned on Friday that a person from St. Michael Catholic High School in Niagara Falls tested also exposing students and staff while the individual was infectious.

The person is currently in self-isolation, and contact tracing continues.