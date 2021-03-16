Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed within Niagara school communities

Two more COVID-19 cases have been identified within Niagara school communities.

The District School Board of Niagara is confirming a second case at A N Myer while Niagara Catholic reports someone at Philomena Catholic Elementary School recently tested positive.

Anyone considered to be at risk will be contacted by Niagara Public Health.

According to provincial data 19 students and 16 staff members at Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:

Niagara Falls - A N Myer - 1 student

Grimsby - Central Public - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - Forestview Public School - 1 staff member

Pelham - Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 2 staff members

St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Lockview Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Martha Cullimore Public School - 1 student

Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 1 student

Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 4 students, 11 staff members

St. Catharines - Sir Winston Churchill - 2 students

Port Colborne - Steele Street Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - St. Ann Adult Learning Centre - 1 student

West Lincoln - St. Martin Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

Port Colborne - St. Therese Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

The provincial website does not list all known cases, including the newly announced cases.

School board representatives say some of the cases are now considered resolved, but health officials encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.