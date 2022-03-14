Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Niagara over the weekend, 18 in hospital

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Niagara over the weekend.

The local death toll now sits at 521.

113 new infections were detected on Saturday and Sunday, however officials say the true number of cases is higher given limits on PCR testing.

There are 18 residents being treated in hospital for the virus, while three are being cared for in the ICU.

As of next Monday, March 21st, mask mandates will drop in most indoor settings in Ontario, including in schools.