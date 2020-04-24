Two new COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Niagara long-term care facilities while another one ends

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at local long-term care facilities.

Niagara Public Health has added The Henley House in St. Catharines and The Woodlands of Sunset in Welland to the ongoing list.

Both outbreaks were declared on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of outbreaks at local long-term care facilities to five.

Albright Manor had been dealing with an outbreak, but as of this morning it no longer appears on Public Health's list.

In the meantime, two additional outbreaks continue on inpatient wards at the St. Catharines Hospital.