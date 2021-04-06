Two new COVID cases at schools in Niagara Falls

Two new COVID-19 cases are being reported at schools in Niagara Falls.

One person at Victoria Public School, and one individual at Prince Philip French Immersion Public School, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Students and staff who had close contact with the individuals have been contacted and told by NRPH to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the schools as required.

Education workers in Niagara will be able to receive their COVID vaccine next week. Click here for more details.