Two new COVID cases at schools in Niagara Falls
Two new COVID-19 cases are being reported at schools in Niagara Falls.
One person at Victoria Public School, and one individual at Prince Philip French Immersion Public School, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Students and staff who had close contact with the individuals have been contacted and told by NRPH to stay home and self-isolate.
Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the schools as required.
