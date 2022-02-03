Two new COVID deaths, 70 in hospital and 28 outbreaks in Niagara

Two more COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital have died in Niagara.

Niagara Health says the deaths took place yesterday, and Tuesday.

The death toll being tracked by public health now sits at 493.

There are 70 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital, including 21 in the ICU.

95 patients in total are testing positive for the virus.

158 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Niagara today, however the actual number of infections is higher given strict limits on PCR testing.

There are 2500 active cases, and 28 outbreaks on the go across the region.

1969 vaccine doses administered yesterday.