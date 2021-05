Two new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Niagara today.

The death toll now sits at 403.

In positive news, 34 new cases of the virus were reported today marking the lowest number we have seen since the end of March.

240,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.

45 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals with 23 in the ICU.