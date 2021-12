There have been two more deaths linked to COVID-19 in Niagara.

Niagara Region Public Health confirming the deaths in today's update.

443 deaths have now been attributed to the virus in Niagara.

Public health also confirming 47 new infections in the region.

There are now 360 active cases.

One new outbreak is being reported for a total of 15 active outbreaks being investigated by public health.