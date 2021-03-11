Two new deaths reported in Niagara today along with 27 new infections
27 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today.
Two more deaths were also announced, bringing the death toll to 371.
The number of active cases sits at 231.
Six people are being treated in hospital for the virus.
There are 89 cases of the variant strain in the region.
34,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.
-
view from the drive thru - Lou Ottens, Inventor of the Audio Cassette, Dies at 94view from the drive thru - Lou Ottens, Inventor of the Audio Cassette, Dies at 94
-
ROUNDTABLE Brett Boake and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Brett Boake and Shelby Knox
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 11One-third of the staff at the American offices of Huffington Post were terminated. Bank of Canada announced that the economic recovery from COVID was stronger than anticipated. There is growing concern about a "hot" housing market with housing prices rising 7% to 10% from just a year. The new fiscal year for the Federal and Provincial Governments begins on April 1 Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.