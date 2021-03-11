iHeartRadio
Two new deaths reported in Niagara today along with 27 new infections

27 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today.

Two more deaths were also announced, bringing the death toll to 371.

The number of active cases sits at 231.

Six people are being treated in hospital for the virus.

There are 89 cases of the variant strain in the region.

34,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.

