Two new suspected cases, one probable case of monkeypox in Toronto

Toronto Public Health says there are two new suspected cases of monkeypox in the city, as well as one probable case of the virus that's under investigation.The agency says all three cases are men, two in their 30s and one in their 20s.

It says the three men are doing well.

The agency says one of the three men had traveled to Montreal and was a contact of the first suspected case Toronto Public Health said it was investigating in the city over the weekend.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that comes from the same family of viruses that causes smallpox, which the World Health Organization declared eradicated around the globe in 1980.

Health officials have said the risk posed by monkey pox is low.

More coming.