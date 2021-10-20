Two Niagara athletes closer to Olympic dreams after making RBC Training Ground shortlist

Two Niagara athletes are closer to their Olympic dreams thanks to the RBC Training Ground.

St. Catharines' Noah Dommasch and Welland's Carter Teal are finalists in the country-wide talent search involving more than 4,000 athletes.

Both men are 19 years old and members of the University of Guelph's varsity athletics team. Dommasch focuses on decathlon and triple jump while Teal is a sprinter.

The 100 finalists will now compete to be named among the top 30 athletes who will earn funding and an accelerated path to the Olympics through the RBC Training Ground program.

The final decision is expected to be announced in early January.

Several national athletic associations participate in the program designed to test athletes' speed, power, strength, and endurance and find young athletes with Olympic potential.