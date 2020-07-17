Two Niagara beaches listed as unsafe for swimming

As we head into another sweaty weekend, two beaches in Niagara have been listed as unsafe for swimming.

According to public health's website this morning the Sherkston Quarry Beach in Port Colborne is unsafe to swim, and Nelles Beach in Grimsby is still closed.

Keep in mind Bay Beach is only open to Fort Erie residents with a season pass, and St. Catharines council is restricting beach access to Niagara residents only.

Daytime temperatures today and tomorrow are expected to feel like the high 30s to low 40s.

The list can be updated throughout the day. To check the conditions before you go, visit https://www.niagararegion.ca/living/water/beaches/default.aspx