Two Niagara Falls men arrested on drug charges after being pulled over in unregistered vehicle

Two men from Niagara Falls are facing drug charges following a traffic stop.

Officers stopped a car with an unregistered plate on Tuesday morning on Monroe Street near Franklin Avenue.

When officers pulled the car over, two men exited the vehicle and started to walk away.

The two were eventually arrested and a search of the suspects and vehicle uncovered 0.5 grams of suspected crystal meth, 21.6 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Police also found various tools believed to be used in break-ins, including two-way handheld radios, flashlights, binoculars, and power tools.

53-year-old Gerald Douglas Caines of Niagara Falls, who was the driver of the vehicle, is charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking, Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Prohibited, Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine, Possession of Break-In Instruments, Owner Operate Motor Vehicle on a Highway – No Insurance, Fail to Apply for Permit on Becoming Owner, Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle, and Driving While Under Suspension.

41-year-old Matthew James Robert Graham of Niagara Falls is charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Break-In Instruments.

Both have been released from custody with a court date scheduled for June.