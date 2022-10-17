Two Niagara Falls men charged after fight leads to stabbing

Two men are facing charges after a knife was pulled during a fight in Niagara Falls.

Niagara police responded to an assault Friday night near Kerr Street and Drummond Road in Niagara Falls.

Officers believe a fight broke out around 5 o'clock between two men.

During the altercation a knife was pulled and one of the men was stabbed.

He was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

39 year old Burke Pembleton from Niagara Falls has been charged with assault with a weapon and fail to comply with probation.

48 year old John Hicks from Niagara Falls has been charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009408.