Two Niagara Falls residents charged under Reopening Ontario Act after large gathering at hotel

Two people have been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act after a large gathering at a Niagara Falls hotel.

Police were called to the Fallsview Boulevard and Murray Street area on Friday.

When they arrived, they discovered more than 30 people gathered in one of the rooms.

Many of the attendees were not wearing masks.

An investigation revealed a similar gathering had taken place on December 5th with more than 20 young adults in attendance.

Officers charged two Niagara Falls residents, a 21 year old man and an 18 year old woman.

They both face an $880 fine.

One person was also arrested for trespassing after failing to leave the property when told to do so.