Two Niagara Falls residents win $250,000 in Instant Crossword Deluxe

Briar, breach, and tattoo were some of the lucky words for two Niagara Falls residents who have won $250,000 with Instant Crossword Deluxe.

Michael Rocco and Louise Gavigan bought their ticket at the Busy Bee Food Mart on Victoria Avenue in Niagara Falls.

They say they couldn't believe their eyes when they scanned the ticket with the OLG App and discovered the big win.

They plan to use the winnings to pay some bills, go on a trip in the future, and invest.