Two Niagara men arrested in Welland break and enter

Niagara Police have made two arrests following a commercial break and enter last month in Welland.

It was on June 24th, a business on Kennedy Street near Ross Street was broken into, vandalized and robbed.

Police released images of the suspects earlier this month, and both were identified.

On Tuesday, 51-year-old Stefan Vautour of Welland was arrested and charged with Break and Enter Commit.

31-year-old Gerry Sergio Pellizzari of Niagara Falls was arrested on Monday, and charged with Break and Enter Commit, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Vautour was released from police custody yesterday and will be back in court on August 18th.

Pellizzari remains in custody.

Police are thanking the public for their help identifying the suspects.