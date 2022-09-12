Two Niagara men facing charges after 'chaotic' brawl in downtown St. Catharines

Two local men are facing charges after a large fight broke out in downtown St. Catharines, leaving several people hurt.

The brawl, which is being described by police as 'chaotic' started at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on St. Paul Street between James Street and Queen Street.

Officers arrived to find a number of people injured, and three suffering from stab wounds.

All have since been released from hospital.

At first four people were arrested, but two are facing charges, and two have been released.

27-year-old Rohan Errol Chandler of St. Catharines has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, drug charges and failing to comply with probation.

54-year-old Victor Guy Clayton of Niagara-on-the-Lake has been charged with assault.

Police say all the people involved in the fight knew each other and they don't believe there are any other suspects.

Detectives are looking through CCTV footage of the downtown core, but anyone in the area with cell phone footage, closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for activity related to this incident for the period between 2:00am and 3:00am on September 10, 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009482.