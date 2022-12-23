Two Niagara men seriously hurt in Thorold crash

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash Thursday morning on Beaverdams Road in Thorold.

It happened shortly before 9 o'clock on Beaverdams Road near Baker Street.

Two vehicles collided, injuring a St. Catharines man in his 50's who was driving a grey Mazda and a Thorold man in his 60's who was driving a grey Lexus.

The drivers were both transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the Mazda was later flown to an out of region hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009206.

