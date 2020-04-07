Two Niagara-on-the-Lake dentists make mask donation for firefighters

Niagara-on-the-Lake's Fire & Emergency Services Department accepted a donation of 500 surgical masks from two local dentists.

Dr. Rebecca Zabek-Clark and Dr. Kevin Clark from Niagara-on-the-Lake Dental made the donation today.

The masks are being deployed to Town firefighters to help bridge the gap in the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) following recent changes to minimum PPE requirements.

Fire Chief Nick Ruller says the generous donation comes at a critical time, and they are very grateful.