Two Niagara pharmacies to offer asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

So far, only two pharmacies in Niagara have been tapped to offer asymptomatic COVID-19 testing.

The first location is the Shoppers Drug Mart in the Victoria Plaza at 5175 Victoria Ave in Niagara Falls.

The second location is the Shoppers Drug Mart at 286 Bunting Road in St. Catharines.

Both locations are listed as 'appointment only' according to the official government website.

Last last week, Premier Doug Ford announced more pharmacies would be able to start providing the tests as of today.

Niagara Health currently offers three testing facilities but those are only available to people who meet certain criteria, such as contact with a known case of COVID-19, are exhibiting symptoms, or work in high risk areas.