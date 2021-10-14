Two Niagara residents arrested in Brantford after vehicle spotted with stolen plates

Police in Brantford have charged two Niagara residents in a drug bust.

Brantford Police officers spotted a vehicle parked at a convenience store near Colborne St. on Oct. 8th, with licence plates that had previously been reported as stolen.

Police arrested the male driver and female passenger.



After a search of the vehicle and suspects, police say they found 23 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 5 grams of suspected Cocaine, and 7 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine.

Money was also located.

Information received indicated that the accused male was in violation of valid probation orders and driving suspensions.



34 yr old Evan Garret Besner of Thorold is charged with trafficking, possession, breach of probation order, and driving while suspended.



29 yr old Ashley Anne Mulligan of Niagara Falls is charged with possession, trafficking, and possession of stolen property.

