Two Niagara residents died on Christmas Day while being treated for COVID in hospital
Niagara is reporting 102 new cases of COVID-19 for Christmas Day.
That's the highest number of infections reported since December 19th when 126 new cases were confirmed.
Today, Boxing Day, the region reported 62 new cases.
52 people spent Christmas night in the hospital in Niagara being treated for the virus.
Two people died on Christmas Day while in hospital.
Niagara Health will only report the two people lived locally in Niagara, and will not release their age or gender.
The region, and the rest of Ontario, went into lockdown at 12:01 a.m. today to try to curb the spread of the virus.
