Two Niagara residents facing insurance fraud charges

Two Niagara residents are facing insurance fraud charges.

In November of last year, the NRP's Fraud Unit received a complaint from an insurance company about suspicious benefit claims being processed and submitted by two local residents.

Police say between June of 2017 and January of 2022 numerous false insurance claims were submitted for services not rendered, resulting in a significant payout to the two individuals.

Two suspects were arrested this morning.

44-year-old Joseph Arcuri and 39-year-old Jessica Rogers, both from Niagara Falls, are charged with fraud over $5000.

Both have been released from custody with a court date in April.