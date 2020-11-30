Two Niagara ServiceOntario locations offering online appointment booking

Two ServiceOntario locations in Niagara are now offering online appointment booking.

The St. Catharines office at St. Paul and Carlisle and the Welland location at Niagara and Thorold are offering the online service to minimize lineups and wait times.

Officials still encourage customers to try to access services online due to the ongoing pandemic, and only book an in-person appointment if necessary.

Appointments can be booked up to two weeks in advance at Ontario.ca/appointment

