Two Niagara stray dogs are now serving as drug detection dogs
Two dogs received by the the Lincoln County Humane Society are now serving as drug detection dogs.
“Link” was a young, high-energy shepherd cross dog, with incredible ball drive.
“Finn” was a young, German Shepherd, also with incredible ball drive.
Both dogs were brought in as strays.
The Erie County Sheriff’s Department was looking for new drug dogs, so an LCHS behavourist reached out and made the connection.
The dogs' drug detection training began last March and lasted for 6 weeks.
Today, both dogs are serving as Drug Detection Sheriff’s, working for the Erie County Sheriff’s Department, in the Buffalo area.
