Two Niagara teens facing charges after a stabbing in St. Catharines

Two teenagers are facing charges after a stabbing in St. Catharines.

The incident happened back on May 20th when a 20 year old was stabbed at the Pen Centre.

Police say the man was stabbed after being confronted near the food court.

He suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old boy from Welland and a 14-year-old from St. Catharines are now in custody and facing charges.

Police are thanking the public for their help in the investigation.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada prohibits the Niagara Region Police Service from releasing the identity of the accused.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009511.