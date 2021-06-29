Two of Niagara's beaches listed as unsafe to swim
All of Niagara's beaches are considered safe to swim, except for two.
Public Health is reporting Reebs Bay in Wainfleet is unsafe to swim due to ecoli, but the sample was taken on June 24th, so the results may have changed.
Humberstone Centennial Park Beach in Port Colborne is unsafe for unspecified reasons. The result was posted today.
