Two Ontario party leaders test positive for COVID, switch campaign to remote

Two of the leaders of Ontario's four major political parties are sidelined with COVID-19 with two weeks left to election day.

Both NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner have tested positive.

They say they are feeling well.

They are both isolating and planning on campaigning remotely.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca have both tested negative today.

Meanwhile, advance voting locations open today, running until May 28, ahead of the June 2 election.