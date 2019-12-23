Two pedestrians dead after Sunday evening crash in east Toronto
Two 19-year-old men are dead after they were hit by an alleged drunk driver in Toronto
Police say three men were out to get food when they were hit around 6:30 p-m.
2 of them died in hospital.
A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital and is believed to have serious injuries.
A driver was taken into custody at the scene for suspected impaired driving.
