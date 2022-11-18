Two people arrested after 14 break and enters at businesses in Niagara

Two people have been arrested after a dozen break and enters in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

Niagara Police have been investigating the incidents that targeted businesses, including a gas station, and 13 restaurants.

In each of the incidents, a suspect used a large rock or brick to smash a glass window or door, enter the business and steal cash or valuables.

44-year-old Matthew Scott Ryce of no fixed address has been charged with 14 counts of Break and Enter.

31-year-old Hillary Mary-Lee Harris of Niagara Falls has been charged with two counts of Break and Enter.