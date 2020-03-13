Two people arrested after break-ins at several Niagara Falls businesses
Two people from Niagara Falls are facing charges after a number of break and enters at local businesses.
Police launched their investigation in February, leading to Tuesday's arrest of 49 year old Jason Williams Perkins and 35 year old Melissa Orsini.
Perkins has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter to commit theft, possession of crystal meth, and breach of probation.
Orsini was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.
While executing a search warrant at Orsini's Dorchester Road home detectives seized a number of items they believe were stolen including jewellery, electronics, musical instruments, and three motorcycles.
