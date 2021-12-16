Two people arrested on drug and firearm charges in Niagara Falls

A traffic stop in Niagara Falls led to the arrests of a man and woman and seizure of guns and drugs.

After stopping a vehicle in the area of Dunn and Stanley Avenue around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police identified the driver as a male who was failing to comply with his release.

He was arrested along with a female passenger.

A search led to the discovery of fentanyl and about $3,800 in cash.

A further search of a motel room in the area resulted in the seizure of two firearms, ammunition, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, scales and drug packaging, drug paraphernalia, and two cell phones.

Thirty-eight-year-old Adam St Louis of Niagara Falls and 27-year-old Alexandra Garbutt of Welland are facing numerous charges including trafficking unauthorized posession of a firearm