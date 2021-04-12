Two people charged after erratic driver stopped in downtown St. Catharines

Two people are facing charges after a driver was spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Catharines.

On April 9th a Niagara Regional Police officer monitoring the downtown CCTV cameras noticed the vehicle would come to a complete stop in the middle of the road nowhere near stop signs or lights.

An officer in the area was called in to investigate.

Once the driver of the 2000 red Ford Focus was stopped on Queenston Street near Calvin Street, the officer determined the car had previously been reported stolen.

The officer charged 45 year old Douglas John Estey and 44 year old Kelly Louise Savage, both of no fixed address, with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Estey is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order while Savage faces additional charges of possession of crystal methamphetamine and failing to comply with a release order.