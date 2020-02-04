iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Two people charged after reports of a St. Catharines stabbing

Niagara Regional Police Cruiser

Two people are facing charges after police responded to reports of a stabbing in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to the Church and Queenston Street area at 2:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

A 31 year old woman and 39 year old man were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police have charged the man with assault of a spouse while the woman has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The names of the accused are not being released in order to protect the victims.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM FEB 5TH

    The Late Round Table c/ HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)/ SHANE MALCOLM (Executive Director Leadership Niagara)

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 5TH

    Have you signed up for Ford’s child care cash yet?

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 5TH

    Bill Glisky, Managing Editor, Inquinte.ca

    251 Canadians quarantined on a cruise ship

    AirBnB announces new rules similar to rental cars