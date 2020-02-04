Two people charged after reports of a St. Catharines stabbing
Two people are facing charges after police responded to reports of a stabbing in St. Catharines.
Officers were called to the Church and Queenston Street area at 2:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
A 31 year old woman and 39 year old man were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police have charged the man with assault of a spouse while the woman has been charged with assault with a weapon.
The names of the accused are not being released in order to protect the victims.
-
5PM FEB 5TH
The Late Round Table c/ HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)/ SHANE MALCOLM (Executive Director Leadership Niagara)
-
4PM FEB 5TH
Have you signed up for Ford’s child care cash yet?
-
3PM FEB 5TH
Bill Glisky, Managing Editor, Inquinte.ca
251 Canadians quarantined on a cruise ship
AirBnB announces new rules similar to rental cars