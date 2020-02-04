Two people charged after reports of a St. Catharines stabbing

Two people are facing charges after police responded to reports of a stabbing in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to the Church and Queenston Street area at 2:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

A 31 year old woman and 39 year old man were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police have charged the man with assault of a spouse while the woman has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The names of the accused are not being released in order to protect the victims.