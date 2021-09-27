Two people charged with assault following protest at Eaton Centre
A man and a woman have been charged with assault in relation to an anti-vaccine protest at a downtown Toronto mall.
Police say the pair were arrested Saturday after a clash between protestors and security staff at the Eaton Centre.
A 29 year old man and a 23 year old woman each face one count of assault.
Videos circulating on social media show police and security guards trying to block protesters from entering the mall without masks, in violation of public health measures.
Police say a mall security guard was assaulted during the altercation.
-
Ryan Boros on the Blue Bays big weekTim talks to sports blogger Ryan Boros on the Blue Jays big week you can follow Ryan: Cana6a Sports Blog Ruan Boros
-
AM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Chris BittleAM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Chris Bittle
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Sep 27Are we ready to vaccinate kids under 12 years old? Are we ready to move out of stage 3? Should we tighten border restrictions right now? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.