Two people charged with assault following protest at Eaton Centre

A man and a woman have been charged with assault in relation to an anti-vaccine protest at a downtown Toronto mall.



Police say the pair were arrested Saturday after a clash between protestors and security staff at the Eaton Centre.



A 29 year old man and a 23 year old woman each face one count of assault.



Videos circulating on social media show police and security guards trying to block protesters from entering the mall without masks, in violation of public health measures.



Police say a mall security guard was assaulted during the altercation.